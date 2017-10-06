What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Nick Curly headlines at The Solstice’s SolGardens Sessions on Saturday night.

Friday 6th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GUARDS. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: THE RETURNS. 8.45pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Rhiannon Rae at 8.30pm. Free Entry.

Charters: Another Girl Another Planet, 10:30pm. Female fronted covers band that will have you all singing along to a wide variety of hits.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Soul Collective, DJ’s Mick Mckenna, Lady J and guest DJ Ian Pass playing 70s rare groove through to modern soul – vinyl only - free entry 8pm – late (Tap Room).

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday 7th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: FIRED UP. 9pm

The Burghley Square Club, Burghley Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 7.30pm. (Sue Ryder Charity Event, £10 per Ticket + Disco + Raffle).

The Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding: Stealer.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TIGER CLUB. 9pmClubs/DJ

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: PHOENIX SHOW BAND. 8-15 till late.Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tiger Bay Too at 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Whittlesey Library: Pennyless at 7pm. Entry £6 .

Clubs/DJs

Charters: What the Funk! With DJ JO G from 9:30pm, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, playing a great selection of hits form the 70s to the present day accompanied by videos on the large screen. Free entry 9pm – late.

Solstice, Northminster: SolGarden Sessions brings you the one and only Nick Curly (Pictured) making his debut appearance in Peterborough . He will be joined by resident DJ’s Phil Drummond & Alex Vacca.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday 8th

Live Music

Charters: Sunday Session with Bon & Justin, live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CALICO (Line Dancing). 7-30 till 10-30pm.Pa y on the door. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Thrillbillies at 8.00pm. Free Entry.

Mama Lizs, Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm - 6pm.

dance night

Peterborough Regional College: Social cance featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer and an electronic organ, played by Nicholas Martin. The evening starts at 7pm, (doors open at 6.30) and goes on until 10pm. Admission is jst £5 and everyone is welcome, whether you dance or not. For further information contact Paul on 01733 844497.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday 9th

Live Music - open mic

Charters: What the Thunder Said! Spoken Word Open Mic Night 8pm – free entry £10 bar prize for the audience’s favourite act.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,