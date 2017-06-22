What’s on - in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Search

Motor City Vipers

The third annual cider festival at Charters gets the weekend off to an early start tonight.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Anna Radford 8-11pm

Cider Festival

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters 3rd annual cider festival showcasing 25+ ciders and perries.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters 3rd annual cider festival showcasing 25+ ciders and perries. The Overdubs will be rocking the boat with a great selection of hits – 10:30pm, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ROCKET’57. 9pm

The Heron, Stanground: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Tiger Bay Too (Summer Party. Ticket Holders Only) 7.45pm.

Saturday

Live Music

Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey: Motor City Vipers (PICTURED) a night of Motown and Northern Soul from 8pm to midnight. Tel 01354 622399 .

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters 3rd annual cider festival showcasing 25+ ciders and perries. he Expletives a blastful compendium of 70s punk and new wave tunes, played with righteous attitude and fire 10:30pm – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: INTRUDERS, 8-15 till late. Non members welcome.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: JINX’D. 9pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Paul Copestake 8.30pm guests £2.

The Peacock pub: Stealer

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash – Playing a selection of ‘back in the day’ from L’Aristos, Shanghai Sams & Canters 9pm – late free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters 3rd annual cider festival showcasing 25+ ciders and perries. Charters Summer Sundays presents The Fedz an exciting 5 piece combo with a 60s soul vibe – family friendly 3pm – free entry * in the case of bad weather the band will play on the boat.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: The Rainmen, 3pm-6pm.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: DANIEL WATT, Ballroom and Sequence, 7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.