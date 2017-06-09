What’s On in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Well known bands Porky Pig at The Crown and Grumpy Old Men at Charters feature in this week’s round-up of what’s on.
Friday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Brotherhoods Roundabout. 9pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Diamond, 8.30pm. Free entry.
Saturday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Porky Pig. 9pm
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Another Girl Another Planet. 9pm.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Pentagon. 8-15pm till late. Everyone welcome.
SPANGLER’S CMC, Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St: Nigel Slater, with a night of great country music celebrating the club’s 5th anniversary. 7.30-11.30, £5.50 on the door. More info Jennifer 01733688324 or web: spanglerscountry.weebly.com
Peterborough Conservative Club: Response, 8.30pm. Guests £2.
Clubs/DJ
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free
Disco/Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm
Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free
Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free
Sunday
Live Music
Charters, Town Bridge: Summer Sundays presents Grumpy Old Men.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Steve Bean 3-6pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Dixie Mix, 12.15pm. Guests £2.
concert
St Mary’s & All Saints’ Church, Fotheringhay: Easy Sunday Music , 3.00pm - 4.00pm, features Frumenty (pictured) a popular, local Folk Group/Band who are also appearing at the Fringe Oundle Music Festival this year. An acoustic group they sing old folk songs, and write their own peculiar to our region. Donations welcome.
Monday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Salmon Dave 7-10pm
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
