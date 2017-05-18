Search

What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

It’s open mic night at Puzzles? and there’s music with Anna Radford at the Pizza Parlour tonight.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna Radford 8-11pm.

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Electric Warriors. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Vinyl Night, bring your old and new vinyl along for Warren to play – free entry 8pm – late.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

charity race night

Peterborough Conservative Club: In aid of Three Counties Dog Rescue.

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders, rock ‘n’ roll legends, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Fallen Idols. 9pm (Ex League of Mentalmen)

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Rocket ’57. 9pm

Ebeneezers, Woodston: Glam Slam Glitz. 9pm. (Non Members £2, Members Free).

The Angel Inn Yarwell: Antoine Fleuriot. 9pm.

THE RAILWAY, RAMSEY: Stealer.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What The Funk! 9:30pm – 1:30am – free entry

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, free entry 9pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Steel Union (pictured) 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Billy “Bubba” King (Country & Western) 8.00pm. Free Entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Bon Rodgers-White, 3-6pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: pub quiz. 9pm.

Monday

Live Music

Pizza parlour and Music cafe: Anna & Jimmy, 7-10pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: The Voice Scout Open Mic (slots to be pre arranged) .

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,