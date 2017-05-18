What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

It’s open mic night at Puzzles? and there’s music with Anna Radford at the Pizza Parlour tonight.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Anna Radford 8-11pm.

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Electric Warriors. 9pm

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Vinyl Night, bring your old and new vinyl along for Warren to play – free entry 8pm – late.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

charity race night

Peterborough Conservative Club: In aid of Three Counties Dog Rescue.

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders, rock ‘n’ roll legends, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Fallen Idols. 9pm (Ex League of Mentalmen)

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Rocket ’57. 9pm

Ebeneezers, Woodston: Glam Slam Glitz. 9pm. (Non Members £2, Members Free).

The Angel Inn Yarwell: Antoine Fleuriot. 9pm.

THE RAILWAY, RAMSEY: Stealer.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What The Funk! 9:30pm – 1:30am – free entry

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen, free entry 9pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: Dr Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Charters Sunday Sessions presents Steel Union (pictured) 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Billy “Bubba” King (Country & Western) 8.00pm. Free Entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Bon Rodgers-White, 3-6pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm.

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: pub quiz. 9pm.

Monday

Live Music

Pizza parlour and Music cafe: Anna & Jimmy, 7-10pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: The Voice Scout Open Mic (slots to be pre arranged) .

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,