What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, club and bar this weekend

Prince Of Wales Feathers

Three’s live music from tonight until Sunday at the Castor and Ailsworth Beer Festival this weekend.

Friday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews 8.30pm. Free Entry .

Charters, Town Bridge: Donut will be live in the bar from 10:30pm playing a wide range of covers – free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Guards. 9pm.

Northwick Arms Hall, Ketton: The Roaring Twenties Jazz Band will bring the Jazz Age of the 1920s to life. dress in style, have a ball and drink a cocktail.

Beer festival

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival with music from The Claimed at 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Kenny Lee and Hustler 8.30pm Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Grumpy Old Men. 9pm

The Heron, Stanground: Another Girl Another Planet. 9pm.

Dyke Village Hall, near Bourne: Pennyless, 7.30pm start, doors at 7pm. Tickets £8 from 07920 463298, bar.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Park Royle, 8.15pm till late. Guests welcome.

All Saints Church Hall, Paston: Rock and Roll evening from 7pm. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased on the night or ordered in advance by contacting Rev Mark Bridgen on 01733 579778 (mark.bridgen@btinternet.com). Bring your own drinks and nibbles.

Beer Festival

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival with music from The Expletives at 9pm.

SPanglers country music club: Fools Gold are appearing at the Indoor Bowls Club in Burton Street (7.30pm to 11.30pm). Great country music and dancing. Entry is £5.50 on the door. Contact Jennifer on 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: What The Funk! With DJ Jo G 9:30pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, enjoy tunes from the 70s – the present day accompanied by videos on large screen, 9pm – late, free entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Sunday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: One Eyed Cats 12.30pm. Free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Courtyard Jukebox, 3-6pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays. Resonate at 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Nigel Slater (Line Dancing). Pay on the door. Everyone welcome

Beer Festival

The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival.The Palmerston Ukulele Band 3pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Groove Sistas, 7-10pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.