What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, club and bar this weekend

Three’s live music from tonight until Sunday at the Castor and Ailsworth Beer Festival this weekend.
Friday
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: Dale Andrews 8.30pm. Free Entry .
Charters, Town Bridge: Donut will be live in the bar from 10:30pm playing a wide range of covers – free entry.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Guards. 9pm.
Northwick Arms Hall, Ketton: The Roaring Twenties Jazz Band will bring the Jazz Age of the 1920s to life. dress in style, have a ball and drink a cocktail.
Beer festival
The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival with music from The Claimed at 9pm.
Clubs/DJ
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Disco/Karaoke
The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm
Saturday
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: Kenny Lee and Hustler 8.30pm Guests £2.
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Grumpy Old Men. 9pm
The Heron, Stanground: Another Girl Another Planet. 9pm.
Dyke Village Hall, near Bourne: Pennyless, 7.30pm start, doors at 7pm. Tickets £8 from 07920 463298, bar.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Park Royle, 8.15pm till late. Guests welcome.
All Saints Church Hall, Paston: Rock and Roll evening from 7pm. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased on the night or ordered in advance by contacting Rev Mark Bridgen on 01733 579778 (mark.bridgen@btinternet.com). Bring your own drinks and nibbles.
Beer Festival
The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival with music from The Expletives at 9pm.
SPanglers country music club: Fools Gold are appearing at the Indoor Bowls Club in Burton Street (7.30pm to 11.30pm). Great country music and dancing. Entry is £5.50 on the door. Contact Jennifer on 01733688324 or spanglerscountry.weebly.com
Clubs/DJ
Charters, Town Bridge: What The Funk! With DJ Jo G 9:30pm – free entry.
Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen, enjoy tunes from the 70s – the present day accompanied by videos on large screen, 9pm – late, free entry.
Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm
Sunday
Live Music
Peterborough Conservative Club: One Eyed Cats 12.30pm. Free entry.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Courtyard Jukebox, 3-6pm.
Charters, Town Bridge: Charters Summer Sundays. Resonate at 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.
Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Nigel Slater (Line Dancing). Pay on the door. Everyone welcome
Beer Festival
The Prince of Wales Feathers: Castor & Ailsworth Beer Festival.The Palmerston Ukulele Band 3pm.
Karaoke
Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm
Monday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Groove Sistas, 7-10pm.
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
