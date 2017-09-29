What’s on - in Peterborough’s pubs, bars and clubs

There is a big night of music and fundraising at The Solstice tonight (Friday) with Gables: Beyond the Funk taking over.

There is a great line-up of DJs from back in the day playing a mix of tunes over four rooms starting at 9pm.

In the Main Arena ‘The SolGarden’ there’s classic funk, soul, rare groove, new jack swing, hip-hop and much, much more.

Arena 2 which is the ‘Solstice’ has a mix of R&B, garage, nu soul, soulful house and much more.

Arena 3 ‘Eden’ will have mash-up of dub, reggae and all things nice. Finally in Arena 4 ‘Harry’s Bar & Café there’s a mix of chillout/downtempo beats.

Entry for the night is £5 and all money raised on the door will be donated to Cancer Research UK,

Friday 29th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SCUTTLERS. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: ROCKET’57. 8.45pm

The Heron, Stanground: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative CluB: Ryan, 8.30pm. Free entry.

art battle

The Ostrich: Battle Lines is an art battle - like a rap battle but with artists - Process Smith and Korp. Food available from Peterborough ‘Resist! Vegan Kitchen’ and music for the night by Mista Crowe. Also the event will feature Round 1 of the Extreme Chilli Eating Contest where people can enter and sit alongside and challenge one of the ‘Resist!’ chefs.

Saturday 30th

Live Music

The Prince of Wales Feathers, Castor: Beachy Head Diving Club.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Grumpy Old Men.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES. 9pm (Eagles Tribute Band).

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NITE OWLS, 8-15 till late. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative CluB: Blueprint, 8.30pm. Guests £2.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Live DJ in the main room and SolGarden from 9pm

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday 1st

Live Music

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: NICHOLAS MARTIN, Ballroom and Sequence.7-30 till 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Tuesday 3rd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.