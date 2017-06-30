What’s on in Peterborough’s pub, clubs and bars

The Gables: Funk Express takes over the Solstice tonight while there’s a beer festival at The Ploughman in Werrington.
Thursday
Live Music
Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell 8-11pm.
Friday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Walkway. 9pm
Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: Gam Slam Glitz. 8.30pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Shane Gould, 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Brewery Tap: Sixties Night with live music from The Nuggets and DJ Rick Allen before and after the band. Starts 9pm – free entry.
Charters: Another Girl Another Planet 10:30pm. Free entry.
Clubs/DJ
Soltice: Gables: Funk Express. Entry £5 in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm
Saturday
Live Music
The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Expletives. 9pm
Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Phoenix. 8-15 till late. Non members and guests welcome.
Peterborough Conservative Club: Son of a Gun, 8.30pm. Free entry.
The Ostrich, North Street: Stealer.
Sunday
Live Music
Charters: Summer Sunday presents Groove Cartell (pictured) live in the garden marquee from 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.
Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Mark Spafford, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Guests welcome.
Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders, rock ‘n’ roll legends, 12.30pm. Free entry ( also BBQ & mini beer fest. All welcome).
Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night - come and showcase your talent or support those who are performing. From 6pm – late, free entry.
Tuesday
Live Music
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.
Beer Festival
The Ploughman, Werrington: More than 50 real aleas, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish (until Sunday).
Wednesday
Beer Festival
The Ploughman, Werrington: More than 50 real aleas, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish (until Sunday).
