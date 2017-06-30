What’s on in Peterborough’s pub, clubs and bars

Search

Groove Cartel

The Gables: Funk Express takes over the Solstice tonight while there’s a beer festival at The Ploughman in Werrington.

Thursday

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Danny Shackell 8-11pm.

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Walkway. 9pm

Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Tallington: Gam Slam Glitz. 8.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Shane Gould, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Brewery Tap: Sixties Night with live music from The Nuggets and DJ Rick Allen before and after the band. Starts 9pm – free entry.

Charters: Another Girl Another Planet 10:30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

Soltice: Gables: Funk Express. Entry £5 in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Saturday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Expletives. 9pm

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Phoenix. 8-15 till late. Non members and guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Son of a Gun, 8.30pm. Free entry.

The Ostrich, North Street: Stealer.

Sunday

Live Music

Charters: Summer Sunday presents Groove Cartell (pictured) live in the garden marquee from 3pm. Free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club Maskew Ave: Mark Spafford, Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. 7-30 till 10-30pm. Guests welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Intruders, rock ‘n’ roll legends, 12.30pm. Free entry ( also BBQ & mini beer fest. All welcome).

Brewery Tap: Oakham Mic Night - come and showcase your talent or support those who are performing. From 6pm – late, free entry.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington: More than 50 real aleas, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish (until Sunday).

Wednesday

Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington: More than 50 real aleas, food and fundraising for Halle’s Wish (until Sunday).