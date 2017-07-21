What’s on at the pubs, clubs and bars

There is seven hours of live music at a charity event at The Crown in New England on Sunday.

Friday

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: The Veltones. 9pm

Peterborough Conservative Club: Trev “ Budgie “ Walton at 8.30pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Urban Classics presents the Official Summer Party! From 10pm.

Charters: Vinyl Night 8pm, being your beloved vinyl to the boat, all genres – free entry

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: Mark Steele at 8.30pm. Guests £2.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Last Minute Brigade. 9pm

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: Glam Slam Glitz. 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What the Funk! 9:30pm – 1:30am free entry.

The Solstice: – NI$H presents Shades of Rhythm & Altern 8.

Brewery Tap: Saturday night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, playing a great selection of danceable hits from the 70s – today, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – Late, free entry.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Angel Inn, Yarwell: Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday

Live Music

The Crown, New England: From 4pm -11pm enjoy music from Another Girl Another Planet, Glam Slam Glitz, The Expletives, Third Stone From The Sun (pictured) and Desperate Measures with BBQ and raffle. The events is in aid of End Youth Homelessness.

Charters: Charters Summer Sundays presents Blackout UK, supported 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: Mathew Bason, Ballroom and Sequence. Everyone welcome.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Texas Tornados (Country & Western) at 8.00pm. Guests £2 .

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Division Duo from 3pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Monday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music cafe: CJ Hatt from 7pm.

Tuesday

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.