What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Halloween weekend kicks off at The Solstice on Friday with live music from eight-piece funk and soul outfit Groove Cartel in the SolGarden from 11.30pm.

The venue will be transformed on Saturday for a Monster Ball, in association with the Twisted Circus and Playing with Fire, so look out for fire-eaters, angle-grinding, poy and more performed across the venue.

Friday 27th

Live Music

Charters: Velocity will be on board to entertain you with a great selection of hits from across the decades 10.30pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: One Eyed Cats.

The Brewery Tap: Children of the Revolution (pictured), 10pm, free entry. One of Peterborough’s finest cover bands will have you all singing and dancing the night away. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Halloween Party with Jimbob Duo £7, starts 7.45pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: DESPERATE MEASURES. 9pm

The Solstice: Groove Cartel

Clubs/DJ

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Halloween Party

Yaxley RBL: 7pm to 11.30pm with Fancy Dress Competition and Disco, £2.00 entry. Under 13’s free with paying adult.

Saturday 28th

Live Music

Brewery Tap: Beat:Cancer returns to Peterborough for the fifth Annual Halloween Ball with three live bands (Paresis, Vieon and Berlyn Trilogy ) and five DJs (Zombie Chris , Cavity G, DJ D.E.P, DJ Simon Penguin and DJ Peewee) plus raffle, costume competition and fun.

The PSL Club, Lincoln Road: BLACK ROSE SOCIETY, FIRED UP, LIZZY ON THE LOOSE, THIRD STONE FROM THE SUN. 7pm Dedication 14, Phil Lynott Tribute Show, Tickets on the door £10).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BEACHY HEAD DIVING CLUB. 9pm (Halloween Special, Fancy Dress Optional).

Angel Inn, Yarwell: Scaryoke - Halloween fancy dress encouraged! 9pm.

Indoor Bowls club, Burton Street: SPANGLER’S Halloween Charity Night. Optional fancy dress, cheap bar, all kinds of dancing to the UK’s No 1 country band Gary Perkins and the Breeze, 8-11.30pm. Charity Raffle for Papworth Hospital. £8 on the door. More info Jennifer 01733688324.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Skyliners 8.30pm Guests £2

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: STROLLERS, 8-15pm til late. Everyone welcome.

The Yard of Ale, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

The Limetree ,Paston Lane: Halloween Ball with music from TRUE BRITISH MAYHEM! Free entry- 8-30 till late.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: What the Funk! 9:30pm. Playing the finest in funk, jazz, soul and disco – free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Brew, chill and dance with great music, craft beer and cocktails 9pm - late FREE Entry.

Solstice, Northminster: Monster Ball

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Sunday 29th

Live Music

Charters: Matty Hynes - enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon with this up and coming acoustic artist. 3pm – free entry.

Parkway Club, Maskew Ave: CHRIS POWELL, ballroom and sequence, 7-30 til 10-30pm. Everyone welcome.

Tuesday 31st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Wednesday 1st

Quiz

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz from 7pm to 8pm.