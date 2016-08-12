Weekend of great music and fun in store as Green Meadows Festival takes over Elton Hall

Elton Hall hosts the Green Meadows Festival this weekend with the cream of local talent joining the likes of BBC’s Craig Charles, Britpop legends Space and dance royalty Utah Saints.

There will be live music and Djs across four stages featuring local legends Shades of Rhythm, A.skillz, Inland Knights, Eclectic Ballroom and more.

There is a full schedule of free kids activities including circus skills, musical workshops and Bugtopia zoo. The festival prides itself on being family friendly.

“We cannot wait for the weekend to start, we have so many new areas planned for our site. It’s going to be our biggest and best year yet,” said Ollie Sharpe, festival founder.

There is a Fancy Dress Parade on Saturday and with this year’s theme being ‘Enchanted Woods & Magical Creatures’ who knows what you will see on site!

The festival runs from today (Friday) until Sunday. Tickets and more information are available from www.greenmeadowsfestival.org