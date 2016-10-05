Warrick to return to a galaxy far far away

Peterborough actor Warwick Davis will be returning to a galaxy far far away in the latest big screen Star Wars adventure.

Warwick, who lives in Yaxley, has played a number of roles in previous episodes of the blockbuster franchise, starting as Wicket W Warrick in the Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Now he has confirmed he will appear in Episode VIII of the series, which is set to be released next year - but has kept his lips sealed about the role he will play.

He confirmed his involvement in the film in an interview with news.com.au.

Along with Return of the Jedi, Warwick has appeared in The Phantom Menace and The Force Awakens - he even played Yoda during some walk-in shots in The Phantom Menace.