Vintage Vehicle Show heading to Peterborough

Hundreds of classic and vintage vehicles will make their way to Peterborough’s Embankment this weekend.

More than 500 vehicles have registered to attend the Peterborough Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show which is organised by Peterborough City Council. It’s the fourth year the show is taking place and it is shaping up to be the largest of its kind in East Anglia.

The weekend show is open to classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, scooters, commercial and agricultural vehicles, buses, ex-military and other forms of transport from yesteryear to modern classics.

The show is free to enter and will feature shopping opportunities, family activities, hot food stalls and entertainment. Exhibitors are encouraged to register before the show by visiting: www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/leisure-and-culture/classic-and-vintage-vehicle-show/.