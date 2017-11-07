VIDEO: Peterborough's Firework Fiesta goes with a bang

Thousands had their eyes looking at the skies as Peterborough's Firework Fiesta produced a spectacular display.

The annual event was held at the East of England Arena on Saturday evening, with a packed house braving the cold to enjoy the festivities.

This year organisers put on a 20 minute display, which was set to music, as the highlight of the evening.

And while the temperatures dropped, there was a large bonfire to keep the crowds warm. Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox performed the ceremonial lighting of the fire at the start of the evening.

Along with the bonfire and fireworks, there was also entertainment on the big stage, hosted by Heart FM's Kev Lawrence. He was joined on the stage by the cast of the Broadway Panto, Aladdin. There was also music and other performances, including by The Wildcats Dancers.

Thrill seekers were able to have a go on a number of fairground rides and attractions on the night.

The event is organised by The Rotary Club Of Peterborough Minster and The Round Table Club Of Peterborough. The Firework Fiesta has been running for more than 40 years, and has raised more than £560,000 for Peterborough charities.

