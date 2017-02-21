VIDEO: Musical theatre flashmob thrills Peterborough train station commuters

Visitors to Peterborough Train Station were treated to more of a song and dance routine than normal on Saturday - but nobody was complaining.

This song and dance routine came courtesy of Peterborough’s oldest musical theatre society PODS, who were on hand to perform an impromptu flashmob with highlights from their forthcoming show 9 TO 5.

And it was certainly a hit with commuters, passengers delaying boarding their trains to watch, film and, in some cases, dance along.

Last year, PODS’ production of ‘Hairspray’ at the Cresset completely sold out 11 days before opening night and played to 4,500 people, so be sure to get your tickets for this year’s production.

‘9 TO 5’ is on at The Cresset from Tuesday March 21 to Saturday March 25, 7.30pm each night with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets start at £10. For more information call 01733 265705 or visit www.cresset.co.uk