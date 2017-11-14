VIDEO: Magical night ahead for Mayor's Charities in Peterborough

A marvelous magician will help the Mayor of Peterborough raise hundreds for charity with a stunning show.

TV magician Sean Heydon will perform an exclusive show in the Mayor's Parlour at Peterborough Town Hall next month.

Sean Heydon wows Mayor cllr John Fox with his card tricks

Sean, who has appeared in Las Vegas, Moulin Rouge and the Paul O'Grady Show is also the registered magician for Peterborough United Football Club.

An expert in sleight of hand, mind manipulation and illusion, Sean's unique creative take on a traditional magic show, couple with a natural comedic ability sets him apart from his peers.

He will be staging the exclusive show on Thursday, 7 December from 8pm to 10.30pm. Audience participation will be a must and Sean will also be mixing in objects from the Mayor's Parlour to ensure his routine has the seal of approval.

Only 40 tickets will be made available for the event, which will be held from 8pm to 10.30pm and will include drinks and nibbles on arrival. Tickets are £50 per person, with 50 per cent of the profits going to the Mayor's charities, Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, the Sea Cadets and Shopmobility.

Cllr John Fox, Mayor of Peterborough - who has already had a demonstration of Sean's tricks in the Mayor's Parlour, said: "This will be a really entertaining evening with some fantastic magic tricks that will entertain and leave you wondering just how he does it.

"It's a great show will be held for only 40 people in the Mayor's Parlour. Plus we'll be raising money for local good causes."

To purchase tickets, contact the Mayor's Parlour on 01733 452319 or email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk.