VIDEO: Get fit dancing at charity Clubbathon in Peterborough

Clubbing and fitness come together for a charity ‘Clubbathon’ to raise money for YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough.

The first ever YMCA Clubbathon charity event is being held at The Cresset, Bretton, on Saturday (January 28) from 7pm to 9pm.

The event will be raising money to provide specialist gym equipment for disabled gym users so they can improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough believes all its members should have equal opportunity to access physical exercise for rehabilitation and to improve their mental health.

Tickets for the event will cost £8 and are available on Eventbrite or from The Cresset Box Office. If you don’t already own a pair of official reusable Clubbercise® glowsticks, they will be available to buy for £5.

Clubbercise® is a leading dance-fitness class taught in a darkened room with disco lighting, lasers and flashing glow sticks set to popular club tunes.

Clubbercise

The classes play uplifting anthems from 90’s classics all the way to the latest chart-toppers.

Sophie Hurford, Clubbercise® instructor, said: “I love finding new ways to help people keep fit - it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I have been teaching fitness classes in the Peterborough area for over six years and started teaching Clubbercise® nine months ago. My clients absolutely love it.

“The routines are easy-to-follow which means you can really let go and enjoy the music. Plus, the classes appeal to a wide range of people because they’re so much fun it doesn’t feel like a workout!”

Clubbercise

Jonathan Martin, chief executive of YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “Health and wellbeing is a core area of YMCA services in the Peterborough area.

“We have been operating gyms since 2007 and have noticed a huge increase in our clients participating in fun and exciting classes. We are excited to work alongside Sophie to hold our first charity fitness event and introduce more of our community to Clubbercise®.”

To find out more about taking part in YMCA Clubbathon, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ymca-clubbathon-peterborough-tickets-30920569255?aff=PressRelease or https://www.facebook.com/clubbercisepeterboroughwithsophie

If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering for YMCA Cambridgeshire & Peterborough please contact the fundraising team on: fundraising@theymca.org.uk or 01733 373188.

Clubbercise

Clubbercise