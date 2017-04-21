Two tributes to the King of Pop, comedy and live theatre on the big screen

Live music dominates our weekly round-up of local theatres

The Cresset, April 21

The king of pop is back for a night at the Cresset with Navi, the number one Michael Jackson tribute act, as he performs all the classics from the late legend.

This superb production stars Navi, who is recognised as being the number one Michael Jackson tribute act, chosen by Michael himself.

Navi worked closely with Michael and he was selected to perform at two of his birthday parties where he was given a standing ovation from the performer himself.

He also acted as Michael’s decoy and body double due to his uncanny resemblance to the star. Away from the stage, Navi has been filming in Hollywood, portraying Michael Jackson in an upcoming film called ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland’, which will come out later this year. Navi is said to be the “world’s foremost Michael Jackson tribute artist” by US Television Production Company ‘Lifetime’. The upcoming thrilling new show by Navi is expected to feature all of Michael’s greatest hits including Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Beat it, Billie Jean, Black or White, Man in the Mirror and many Jackson 5 classics.

Navi will be supported by his incredible live band, dancers and special effects in the show, which is suitable for the whole family. Join Navi for a night with the King of Pop as he brilliantly recreates songs from Michael’s illustrious career.

For more details and bookings go to kingofpoptour.co.uk or call the venue box office at 01733265705.