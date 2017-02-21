Two giants of steam run together for first time on Nene Valley Railway this weekend

As part of the Nene Valley Railway’s year-long 40th anniversary celebrations; this weekend will see two legendary steam locomotives together for the first time.

The Bulleid locomotive ‘92 Squadron’ which is only a matter of weeks out of a meticulous rebuild will be joined for the first time by sister engine ‘Sir Keith Park’ giving those visiting the railway a rare chance to see these magnificent steamers in both of their guises.

The Sir Keith Park in steam

The railway have decided to share their good fortune with the visiting public so will be keeping the admission prices for the weekend event the same as for any normal steaming day.

The cost is: adults £16, seniors £13, children £8, family (2 adults and 3 children ) £40

Tickets can be bought at any NVR station or in advance at www.nvr.org.uk