Two-day gin festival heading to Peterborough this weekend

The UK’s largest and original touring festival is set to delight gin lovers in Peterborough for the first time this weekend.

Gather your friends and prepare your palette, GinFestival.com will be at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday November 17 and Saturday November 18.

Who's heading to the Gin Festival in Peterborough this weekend?

The festival should appeal to everyone from gin connoisseurs to complete be-gin-ners to go along and celebrate one of the nation’s most popular tipples.

Naturally, the Gin Festival will bring with it a lot of gin! From small bespoke producers to more established brands, distilled both in the UK and internationally, everyone is sure to find their new favourite.

However, that’s not all. On arrival festival-goers will receive their very own GinFestival.com copa glass and a Gin Explorer Book which will help them to discover the 100+ varieties of gin on offer, whilst recommending a fantastic range of Fever-Tree tonics and carefully paired garnish.

There’s also masterclasses with gin distillers to entertain those with a thirst for knowledge and laughter.

Delicious street food vendors will serve up hot food, and there will be live music.

“We’re so excited to visit Peterborough for the first time and have the honour of hosting the festival in the stunning cathedral. We believe this beautiful venue and our range of great gins makes a winning combination for a successful Gin Festival, ” said a spokesman.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are still available here

