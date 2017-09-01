Two-day arts and sports mash-up set to take over The Embankment

Key Feste takes over TheEmbankment this weekend with more than 20 performances covering outdoor theatre, acrobatics, dance, skateboarding, music and much, much more.

Following last year’s success, Vivacity’s arts festival returns on Saturday and Sunday in collaboration with the Without Walls Associate Touring Network. Bigger and better than ever, this year they are twisting it up by creating a sports and arts mashup with local groups, and activities, covering everything from virtual reality workshops, sports games, comedy acts, and graffiti art (with artist Mik Richardson), there will be something to inspire everyone.

Throughout the weekend there will be a number of performances and workshops including a Campervan of Love, a TV cookery show style Culinary Duel and a football inspired dance piece using hip-hop theatre called H.O.H.

Then, head for Cathedral Square for a night on the town with a difference. Following their stunning performance of All at Sea during the day, Acrojou combine acrobatics, physical theatre and video projected onto water, in a visually stunning performance after dark.

An emotive tale to inspire and uplift, Vessel looks through the lens of death at how to best make use of the phenomenon we call life. To make the most of the performance, Vessel will be performed from 9pm.

For the sport fanatics, Vivacity Sports present a weekend of taster activities to get you moving. From traditional sports like rugby and cricket to martial arts and dance there’s something for everyone!

Take your best shot at the archery range, see Hebden School of Dance performing a selection of ballet, tap and acrobatics dance, then afterwards have a go yourself, join former World Kickboxer Clifton Findley and his students for martial arts demonstrations and workshops and Hampton Shotokan Karate who’ll be sharing their skills.

Pick up your board or skates and hit the ramp with Castillo Skateboards. Anyone with their own board or skates is able to have a go and show off their talents in the air or, if you’re more of a spectator than a skater, stick around and watch some of Castillo’s team showcasing their skills.

Xidus Pain and DJ Shure Fire will be scratching and mixing tracks for skaters to ride to down by the ramp. In between sets there’ll be a chance for the public to have a go.

Sheena Carman, Vivacity’s Arts Programme Manager says “We can promise tonnes of fun over the weekend with activities and performances for all the family. Our partnership with the Without Walls touring network has enabled us to bring stunning new outdoor performances to the city, highlights this year including Far from the Norm with ‘HOH’, Circus Geeks and Project Vee, and Highly Sprung ‘Urban Astronaut”

The festival will take place in and around the Key Theatre and extends along the riverbank with plenty to do inside and out. All activities are free.

To find out more about the acts and festival go to: www.vivacity-peterborough.com/keyfeste