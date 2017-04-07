Twins’ album launch concert set for the cathedral

Classical Reflection, Peterborough’s very own identical twin soprano duo have a spectacular album launch concert at Peterborough Cathedral next month.

Naomi and Hannah are returning to their home town on May 13 after sell out events and concerts nationwide.

The duo first appeared on TV screens two years ago on the BBC1 programme, ‘The Voice’ where their mesmerising and angelic harmonies were a big hit with Ricky Wilson.

The concert will include enchanting songs from West End musicals including, Think of Me from Phantom of the Opera, Bring Him Home from Les Miserables and songs from the big screen including May It Be from Lord of the Rings.

There will be guest appearances including world renowned violinist Steve Bingham, BBC Radio 3 award winning Huntingdon Male Voice Choir, captivating classical guitarist Chris Sommerfield, and ballet dancers from Saldance Studios.

Their new album entitled ‘Echo’ is being released in association with the Alzheimer’s Society.

Extensive research now suggests that music helps unlock distant, forgotten memories even in the later stages of Dementia and related conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

Naomi and Hannah felt they would like to donate a percentage of every Echo album to the charity to help them continue with the wonderful help they provide to people with the condition and their carers.

The album was recorded at Peterborough Cathedral with West End musical director Adrian Sutcliffe and Ely Sinfonia Orchestra led by world renowned violinist and conductor Steve Bingham.

Copies of the album will be available during the evening and can be personally signed by the girls if wished during a meet and greet session after the concert.

Tickets are £15 (£12 concs) from Peterborough Visitor Centre (01733 452336), www.classicalreflection.co.uk, www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk and 01832 274734.