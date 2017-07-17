Traffic warning as thousands to say goodbye to Secret Garden Party

Thousands of people are set to attend the last ever Secret Garden Party.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the event in Abbots Ripton, with organisers saying it is the last time it will be held.

The roads are expected to be particularly busy in the Huntingdon area on Thursday (July 20), with motorists advised to leave extra time for journeys.

The event takes place from Thursday, July 20 to Monday, July 24. As well as congestion on the roads, local facilities, including the supermarkets and train station in Huntingdon, may also be busier than usual during this period.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary have been working closely with event organisers and the local authority to manage the event and minimise the impact it will have on the community.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: “Our top priority when policing this event is safety, both of local residents and those going to the festival.

“We also want to send a clear message to those who choose to use the event as an excuse to commit crime that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

“As with previous years, we have been in regular contact with the festival organisers and the local authority to thoroughly plan our approach to policing the event. There will be extra officers on duty to ensure the festival does not impact on our ability to police the local area.”

The constabulary’s Twitter account, @CambsCops, will be regularly updating throughout the festival.

Additional information on the Secret Garden Party and safety advice is available via www.cambs.police.uk/SGP.