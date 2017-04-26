TOWIE’s Lauren Pope brings Marbella to Peterborough

Celebrity DJ Lauren Pope will be spinning the decks in the middle of Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough on Thursday as part of an exclusive Martinis, Music and Muses event.

The centre will be transformed into a Marbella-esque cocktail bar and chill-out zone for the night, headlined by the model-turned-DJ and star of The Only Way is Essex. The glitzy event includes a Martini bar serving free cocktails to shoppers, served by model waiters as well as the event’s own VIP lounge.

A Queensgate spokesman said: “Lauren has the glamour and image we’re looking to achieve at Queensgate and showcase the centre as one of the best in the region. The transformation from a shopping centre into an exclusive bar and lounge will be simply stunning, and to have Lauren perform as our guest is going to be sensational.”

Free for all to attend, relax with a complimentary Martini cocktail, enjoy one of the best female DJs on the country and, of course, shop, shop, shop! Martinis, Music and Muses has it all, including celebrity blogger, Megan Gilbride of Wonderful You who will be on hand to give her leading fashion advice and tips for the new season!

On this night only, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts from Queensgate and Westgate Arcade’s shops – some of which will also be holding their own in-store parties! Look out for the event guide when you arrive.

Further details and the latest announcements about Martinis, Music and Muses can be found on Queensgate’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/queensgate