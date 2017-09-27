Torchlit tours sure to be a scream

Behind-the-scenes torchlit tours of Burghley House - one of England’s grandest Elizabethan homes - are to return this October to unearth more hidden history secrets.

Tickets have just gone on sale for Burghley’s Spooky Tours (October 18-31), which take visitors on a flickering torchlight tour through creepy cellars and centuries-old cloisters.

The special guided tours take in some of the less visited areas of Burghley. Designed to be scary but fun, the tours - led by local ghostly expert Martin Tempest - will reveal Burghley’s spooky stories across the centuries and promise plenty of history, as well as scares, during the 50-minute trails.

Tours take place at 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm daily (excluding Sundays) and although not recommended for children under 11, it is up to parents to decide. Places are limited and usually sell-out fast, so the advice is to book early. For a taste of what’s on offer, check out the new video on Burghley’s website, but be warned – the screams are real.

One of the largest and grandest houses of the first Elizabethan Age, Burghley was built and mostly designed by William Cecil, Lord High Treasurer to Queen Elizabeth I, between 1555 and 1587.