Top stand-up comedian announces Peterborough show date

Stand-up star Sean Lock brings his Keep It Light tour to Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre on November 18.

Sean’s stand-up is the product of a hyperactive imagination combining hilariously surreal imagery and insightful observations on the human condition.

Eric Bristow. Photo's By Habibur Rahman PPP-161111-210228006

Every three years he writes and tours a new stand-up show - so here is a chance to see what he’s blithering on about this time.

Perhaps best known for his television appearances - not least 8 Out of 10 Cats with Jimmy Carr and Jon Richardson - Sean is one of the UK’s most highly acclaimed and original comedians.

He is a regular at London’s Comedy Store and has appeared at all the major festivals around the world including Edinburgh, Melbourne, Montreal and the Stavanger Humorfestivat in Norway.

Sean has performed in some of the most successful live shows of recent years, beginning in 1995 when he collaborated with Bill Bailey on Rock, the much misunderstood music industry spoof later to be serialised on BBC Radio One.

His extensive television credits include appearances on QI (BBC2), Have I Got News for You (BBC2), They Think It’s All Over (BBC2), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2), The World Of Lee Evans (Channel 4), Here’s Johnny (BBC2) and The Stand Up Show (BBC2).

Also just added to The Broadway Theatre’s autumn/winter schedule is an ap pearance from the Peterborough Big Band with The decades Show on November 16.

Indulge in a cool night of swing with that great big band sound. Listen to Big Band arrangements of classic songs from decades past to the present day. A hot food buffet, with vegetarian options, is included in the ticket price.

For darts fans there is an opportunity to meet Eric Bristow MBE on Thursday, December 7.

Take your chance to ask questions during a Q&A session, hear some tales regarding the classic era of darts, and perhaps even have a chance to play Eric at a hame or two of darts! The ticket price includes a hot buffet meal.

And enjoy some Christmas Magic on Sunday, December 17, with Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir – plus special guests Peterborough Festival Orchestra.

They will be performing all your festive favourites, including Walking in the Air, Driving Home for Christmas, Little St Nick, Silent Night, Carol of the Bells and many more.

More details at www.thebroadway.today - alternatively call the box office on 01733 306071, or in person at the theatre.