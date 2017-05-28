Top 5 family days out in Peterborough area this half-term

Check out these fantastic events sure to please the family in and around Peterborough this half-term.

Aqua Park

Rutland Water, May 27 to September 3

The UK’s biggest water sports Aqua Park features more than 36 fun and challenging obstacles to climb, jump, crawl, launch, slide and splash. The park has also commissioned the UK’s tallest inflatable climbing wall, named The Beast, a drop for only the biggest daredevils. Designed for a super-soaking good time, tickets are priced at £20 for a 50-minute experience, including a free wetsuit and buoyancy aid in order to tackle the awesome obstacles, balance beams, climbing walls, trampolines and blast bags and more. www.aquaparkrutland.co.uk

Peterborough Museum, May 30-June 2

On Tuesday and Wednesday, families get a chance to cuddle all manner of fluffy pets from guinea pigs to rabbits, then on Thursday and Friday the museum moves from the domestic to the exotic with the chance to get up close to lizards, snakes and even some meerkats. vivacity-peterborough.com

Villainous Vikings

Flag Fen, June 3 and 4

Families and re-enactment fans can see battle displays, meet Saxon and Viking warriors, and get hands-on with real Viking objects and other archaeology themed fun. Then there’s an opportunity to earn a place in Valhalla with an interactive children’s battle. vivacity-peterborough.com

Historical Hijinks

Peterborough Central Library, Saturday, May 27

For central Peterborough residents, a drop-in day of dancing, drama, and dressing up including a chance to join in with a performance of the Jungle Book. All activities are completely free (exclusive to residents of central Peterborough). vivacity-peterborough.com

Historical Hi-jinks

Peterborough libraries, May 30-June 2

Children and families can join in with some adventure and craft amongst the bookshelves, with activities based on popular children’s history-themed books.

Tickets for this are just £1 per child.

Book in advance from any Vivacity Library or by calling 01733 864280. vivacity-peterborough.com