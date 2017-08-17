Top 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this weekend

Looking for something to do out and about in Peterborough this weekend - here’s our guide to what’s on.

1. Peterborough Beer Festival - The Embankment, August 22-26

Bring on the Bollywood. Photo by Nicola Young

The five-day annual event is back for the 40th time with more than 400 draught real ales including favourites, beers from very small micros, many from new breweries, some produced specially for the festival. Back by popular demand however will be the Keycask bar introduced for the first time at last year’s festival. There will of course be beers of many styles including milds, bitters, porters, stouts, speciality flavoured beers and a few real lagers - not to mention a gin bar, wine bar, world beer bar, food and live music (Retrolux, Revolver, The Fedz and Motor City Vipers) and even a funfair. www.beer-fest.org.uk

2. Celebration Cathedral Square, August 19

From 10 am to 4 pm, Lions from Peterborough, Whittlesey, Huntingdon, March and Bourne, will be celebrating their Centenary with face painting, music and more.

3. Werrington Show - Village Centre, Church Street, August 19

Monty Python's Spamalot dress rehearsal by Key Youth Theatre. EMN-170816-223056009

The closing date for entries was yesterday, but viewing on Saturday starts at 3pm. Admission is £1, wth accompanied children free.

4. Bring on the Bollywood - Key Theatre, August 24-26

Created by Samir Bhamra, the master of authentic Bollywood inspired work, Bring On The Bollywood is a brand new Bollywood dance-theatre extravaganza. Bringing a festival of colour and Bollywood magic in a major new nationwide tour, Bring On The Bollywood brings audiences new and old together for this delightfully romantic riot of Anglo-Indian exuberance. vivacity-peterborough.com

5. Spamalot - Key Theatre, until August 19

Ramsey 1940's weekend. WW2 1st Airborne troops Mark Swinford, Lee Barker, Al Thompson and Neil Parker EMN-160821-165715009

The Key Youth Theatre’s production of the award-winning musical opened last night and continues until Saturday at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. vivacity-peterborough.com

6. Ramsey 1940s Weekend - The Camp, Wood Lane, Ramsey, August 19/20

The Camp, a 10 acre site, will hold everything 40s, allowing you to immerse yourself with all the sights, sounds and tastes of the era. Living History displays are situated amongst the original wooden buildings with vintage military, civilian and commercial vehicles exhibited all around. Re-enactors mingle with visitors and add to the atmosphere. There will be WW2 flypasts on both days (weather permitting) and a Saturday Evening a Big Band Dance in the Big Top featuring the Memphis Belle Big Band. www.ramsey1940s.co.uk

7. Family Funday - St Luke’s, Orton Malborne, August 19

Black Magic - The Little Mix show

From 10.30am to 3.30pm there is face painting, food and drink plus arts and crafts and more for all the family.

8. In The Night Garden Picnic - Anna-Ca-Soo Day Nursery, Eastfield Road, August 21

To celebrate 10 years of the children’s TV show, the picnic will raise money for the NSPCC as part of their national event. Donations on arrival and a raffle and tuck shop.

9. Black Magix: The Little Mix Show - The Cresset, August 22

Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, it’s a full pop concert experience featuring hits from Little Mix’s time on The X-Factor right up to their latest Glory Days album. www.cresset.co.uk

10. Randall Rootz - Brewery Tap, August 18 & 19

Presents Pogues tribute band, The Dead Rabbits, and acoustic-rock Angryman.