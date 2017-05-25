Top 10 things to do in and around Peterborough this weekend

Here’s our guide to 10 great things to go and see or do this bank holiday weekend:

Lido opening Peterborough Lido, May 27

The eco event coming to Queensgate. Vk0ZX5FAUxbab-lhf9Fm

The summer season gets underway at the outdoor venue with three heated swimming pools; a 50m heated main pool, a teaching pool for children and a paddling pool for toddlers. There are also three large sun-bathing terraces, a large grass lawn and play area for the kids.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Light Between The Oceans Oundle Cinema, Stahl Theatre, June 1

Tom is a World War I veteran who maintains a lighthouse off the shores of Australia with his wife Isabel, a woman desperate to have a baby. Her prayers are answered when an infant is washed ashore in a rowing boat. They decide to keep the child and bring it up as their own.

www.oundlefestival.org.uk

The First Hippo on the Moon - Stamford Arts Centre, May 31

From Number One best-selling children’s author David Walliams comes an explosively funny space adventure for children of 3 and up. Two big hippos. One ENORMOUS dream. Who can make it to the moon first?

3 ...2 ...1 ...BLAST OFF!

John Clare Photo: National Portrait Gallery London EMN-150707-100033001

www.stamfordartscentre.com

Eco stories and games Queensgate, May 31

Little Eco Explorers in Peterborough are invited to enjoy a selection of free games, fun facts, crafts and stories about the environment with Walter Droplet and the Eco Warriors. In a fun a friendly way, children can learn the importance of water and how to keep Peterborough tidy.

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Beginners Day John Clare Cottage, May 28

The John Clare Society is holding a John Clare Beginner’s Day at St. Botolph’s Church, Helpston on Sunday, from 2pm to 4.15 pm. There will be a talk in two parts entitled “A Portrait of John Clare” with an interval for refreshments. Tickets are £5 and include tea and cakes.

Contact Sue Holgate 01353 668438/johnclaresociety@mybtinternet.com

Open Garden

Peterborough Museum, May 27 The educational resource with a Victory Garden growing vegetables that would have been grown during World War ll, a wildlife garden and raised beds growing herbs that were used through the ages for medicinal purposes is open from 11am to 3pm.

vivacity-peterborough.com

The Girl With All The Gifts John Clare Theatre, tonight

In a dystopian near future, humanity has been ravaged by a mysterious fungal disease. The afflicted are robbed of all freewill and turned into flesh-eating ‘hungries’. Humankind’s only hope is a small group of hybrid children who crave human flesh but retain the ability to think and feel. peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Peterborough Car Show East of England Arena and Events Centre, May 27 and 28

There is plenty for the kids to enjoy but the stars of the show are the cars in the Modified Nationals and the Hot Rod and Custom Show.

peterboroughcarshow.co.uk

Beer Festival Waterton Arms, Deeping St James, May 26-29

There is music from Zeb Rootz, Brothers Grimm, Another Girl Another Planet, The Famous Unknowns, Clutching at Straws and Easier Said, from Friday to Sunday, plus more than 25 real ales, fruit ciders, craft lagers and craft ciders. There is also a barbecue and disco in the garden to look forward to.

BBQ and Beer Fest Peterborough Conservative Club, May 28

There is also music from Texas Gun from 12.30pm.

plus a barbecue and mini beer festival. Free entry, all welcome.