Thousands expected at Burghley Horse Trials this weekend

Crowds of people are expected to fill the grounds of Burghley House this weekend for the ever-popular Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

Taking place today, tomorrow and Sunday, the premier equestrian and social event in the international sporting calendar will feature some of the best horses and riders in the world.

Burghley House

The Burghley parkland will provide the perfect setting for the four-day event (which started yesterday) and a stunning location for the popular shopping village of more than 600 exhibitors - tempting all ages and tastes.

There is also an excellent selection of bar and catering facilities to suit all, from a more formal luncheon in the Members’ Enclosure to worldly delicacies in the food walk and catering stalls on the showground and cross country course.

Daily admission tickets and car passes are available to purchase online or you can purchase your tickets on the gate for the following prices: Friday, September 2 - £18 per person and £12 per car, Saturday, September 3 - £29 per person and £13 per car, Sunday, September 4 - £18 per person and £12 per car.

Gates open at 7.30am. The Members’ Enclosure will be open at 8am. Shops open at 9am until 5.30pm on Friday through to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.