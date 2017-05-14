This fun event has a serious side

It is branded the maddest event in the country, but The World Frog Racing Championships has a serious side to it too, says Dale Asplin, World Frog Racing Championships committee chairman and member of Macmillan Peterborough.

This year’s event is under starters orders with 36 local teams ready to compete to take the trophy.

Now in its 21st year and having raised close to £150,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, the Championships are again due to be staged at Peterborough’s Greyhound Stadium on Thursday, June 22.

Local teams battling for the title include; main Sponsor - Bluefin Insurance, alongside others; Princebuild, Centrica, Codem, ABC Stainless and Beecal, to name but a few.

In addition to possibly clinching the prestigious title of World Frog Racing Champions there are cash prizes for the winners and runners up too.

With no entry fee, this is a great family night out.

All the teams and their supporters have a really enjoyable evening. The bars are open throughout, food is on hand and the spectacle is well worth a visit in its own right.

For any budding gamblers among you, there is also the opportunity to place a bet on each race if you fancy a flutter.

Everybody is welcome, the more the merrier. It really is open house and the teams need as much support as possible, so shouting is mandatory.

It’s not easy to explain how it works but suffice to say the teams have to haul an eight foot wooden frog which weighs a couple of hundred pounds along a set course…sounds easy, but it’s all about technique”

Not only is the event great fun, but the cause is a very serious one too, everybody has been touched by the disease either themselves or through somebody near and dear, therefore we hope to raise as much money as possible for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Over the years, this event has raised in the region of £150,000 for Macmillan. A large proportion of the money comes from team entry fees which are £125 and also from race and programme Sponsors.

This year the Frog Race Committee are hoping to find about 13 sponsors. Sponsorships start at £125.

Sponsors for 2017 include; Bluefin Insurance, CC Patterns, Princebuild, MCS, Codem, Audrey Scotney and Beecal, but more are needed.

There is no entry charge in to the stadium for spectators on the night and programmes will be sold at £2 each which will have a lucky number and be entered into a prize draw.