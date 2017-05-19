Theatre- what’s on

Ballet, drama, comedy and tribute bands feature in our weekly theatre round up this week.

Cinderella

The Cresset, May 25

Vienna Festival Ballet presents the classic tale of Cinderella, one of the best-known rags-to-riches fairy tales of all time. A mistreated young girl, a glass slipper, two comical ugly step-sisters and a handsome prince combine to make the perfect piece of story-telling. This production, based on the traditional story, is a combination of pure classical dancing and a touch of pantomime. The music contains Rossini’s most famous operatic achievements arranged for Vienna Festival Ballet.

Re-Take That - featuring Dan Budd as Robbie Williams

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 20

Hailing from all corners of the industry, the individual performers who make up Re-Take That each bring their own unique qualities. Playing at sold-out venues, Re-Take That has enjoyed phenomenal success to date, having secured a loyal following. More than simply a band, the Re-Take That experience is multi-faceted, combining huge personalities, vocals, dance routines, costumes and a spectacular light show.

Ladies Day

Key Theatre, May 17-20

It’s 2005 at Royal Ascot and four local factory girls decide to ditch their hairnets, don their best party dresses (and ‘designer’ hats) and go along to experience a taste of the high life. As the champagne flows, the four ladies discover new things about old friends, meet new friends, uncover secrets and share an unforgettable experience. You can bet that their lives will never be quite the same again. Amanda Whittington’s highly successful comedy has a wonderful mix of humour and heart.

One Night of Queen

The Cresset, May 19

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV’s “Stars In Their Eyes” Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed a band ‘The Works’, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since then Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the UK, USA, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences. The outfit have also twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park, in front of a crowd of 40,000.

Reginald D Hunter

The Cresset, May 21

During the 15 years in which he has lived in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fanbase that spans the generations. His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

Support for the show comes from Glenn Wool.

