Top award for sell-out Hairspray

A leading Peterborough am-dram group continued its winning ways with yet another regional award from the National Operatics and Dramatic Association (NODA).

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (PODS) received the Best Musical award for 2016 at the NODA eastern region awards ceremony held at the Burgess Hall, St Ives earlier this month.

They were named Best Musical winners for their sell-out production of Hairspray which played to packed houses totalling more than 4,200 at the Cresset in Peterborough last April.

The NODA representatives visit and critique most amateur productions and only shortlist the very best in the region.

It was yet another feather in their cap for the PODS team, having won the NODA Best Musical award for The Witches of Eastwick in 2014.

PODS then received nominations for 2015 for The Addams Family (Best Musical) and Abigail’s Party (Best Drama) and won Best Technical for Rob Melhuish’s set and lighting design for both productions.

To be nominated in all three categories was quite something (and a first for the group), given that PODS had only recently started producing an annual play in addition to the annual musical.

As well as the latest award for Hairspray, the Best Technical award again went to Rob Melhuish for set and lighting design for The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Key Theatre, Studio.

The local musical theatre group continues to go from strength to strength and received glowing reviews for their most recent production, 9 to 5 which played at the Cresset last month.

PODS have new member auditions over the summer in preparation for their 2017/18 show, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Before that, PODS can be seen as part of The Big Band Theory concert with the Steve Hession 18-piece Big Band and special guests at the Key Theatre on Sunday, June 25, in aid of the Young People’s Counselling Service.