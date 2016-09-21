Panto hopefuls put through their paces

More than 150 youngsters performed for panto bosses at The Cresset, in the hopes of securing a part in this year’s Cresset Pantomime, Peter Pan.

A record number of young dancers and actors were put through their paces by the show’s director and choreographer, and the standard was exceptionally high, making for some very tough decisions.

Director Stuart Morrison said “It was fantastic to see so many people today, we were just blown away by the talent and ability of everyone who auditioned. Unfortunately of course we only have so many roles available, but I have to thank everyone who took part, they really were brilliant. I’m delighted with the teams we’ve selected, it’s going to be an amazing show!”

As well as pirates, mermaids, lost boys and Indians, young actor auditions were held for John and Michael, the young boys who accompany their sister Wendy on her adventure to Neverland.

Peter Pan stars former Coronation Street star Steven Arnold as Captain Hook and runs from December 10 to 30 at The Cresset. Tickets on sale now at www.cresset.co.uk or from the Box Office on 01733 2657056.

