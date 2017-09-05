Opening night sell-out for Peterborough’s Broadway Theatre under new management

The foyer at the Broadway Theatre was packed last Saturday for the official ceremony to mark the re-opening of the iconic venue.

Peter Dawe, representing the Dawe Charitable Trust, the new leaseholder, revealed a plaque celebrating the new era which stated that it was 80 years to the day since the building first opened its doors, then as an Odeon cinema.

Mark Ringer, managing director (left), and Peter Dawe of the Dawe Charitable Trust at the conclusion of the re-opening ceremony of

The evening then saw a packed house for a film music gala with the BBC Concert Orchestra which was organised by Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir.

Performers and members of the audience then stayed on afterwards in Walter’s Bar and Eatery which recently began operating inside the theatre where it is open every day.

Marketing Director Alex Geairns said: “We made it clear we are intending to cater for everyone, but it’s a time to take a chance on seeing something different from our programme of events, to give us the impetus to book in more shows and talent.”

Mark Ringer, managing director of the theatre, which is located in Broadway, said: “This is the first time that our venue has had draft lagers, cider and beer available, and these were very much enjoyed by our patrons on Saturday in Walter’s.

The commemorative plaque

“We’ve had some very nice comments, and also constructive feedback, about what people would like from a visit to the Broadway. We are working on responding to those this week.”

