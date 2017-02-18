Monsters, ballet, drama and music

A round-up of the showsto look forward to in local theatres this week.

Monstersaurus

Key Theatre studio, Feb 22 and 23

This brand new show from the creators of Aliens Love Underpants is monster-ously good!

Follow the young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of wacky inventions and incredible monsters, but he has a problem - now he has made them all, what is he going to do with them?

This energetic show full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem will delight the whole family – with original music and plenty of audience participation!

Suitable for ages: 3+ Running time: 50mins

vivacity-peterborough.com

The Colour Of Me

Key Theatre, Feb 25

Wiggle Dance Theatre present The Colour of Me! Join in a magical world of colour. Can you feel the excitement of the deep blue sea, the green peacefulness of nature, or bravely go where no child has ever been… inside an orange?

But do watch out for Red, who is sometimes very cross…

Experience the beautiful rainbow of emotions that live inside each and every one of us. With live music and projection, this interactive dance theatre performance promises to delight, tickle and inspire.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Wow! Said the Owl

Key Theatre studio, Feb 19

Explore the world of colours with this curious little owl who is determined to stay awake to see what day light brings. From the warm pink glow of dawn through to a day filled with the bright colours of green leaves, blue sky, grey clouds and, finally, a stunning rainbow .

WOW! Said the Owl, the acclaimed children’s book by award winning author Tim Hopgood, is brought to life through a blend of beautiful story-telling, puppetry and music.

Suitable for everyone over the age of two.

vivacity-peterborough.com

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads

Key Theatre Studio, Feb 22

Martin is a boy with problems - an illness no-one understands and a head full of sound and vision. So when an unexpected gift arrives on his birthday, Martin embarks on a thrilling journey in the footsteps of his obsession, leading him to discover some long-hidden truths about himself. What follows will change his life forever. Powerful and touching, music and magic realism collide in this darkly funny and moving production with a blistering David Bowie soundtrack.

vivacity-peterborough.com

BALLET VIRTUOSO ENGLISH YOUTH BALLET

Stamford Corn Exchange Feb 25

Virtuoso is an exciting and contrasting evening ranging from the romantic ballet era of Chopin Variations through to Gershwin-Motion Pictures. The Black Swan pas de deux from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is followed by the famous Corsair Pas de derux and Spring Waters pas de deux (very rarely seen outside Russia and made famous by the Bolshoi Ballet).

The grand finale is the wonderful Gershwin ballet based on the Hollywood musicals era of the thirties and forties.

Box Office 01780 766455