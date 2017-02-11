Drama from John Godber to treat theatregoers

The Empty Nesters’ Club

Key Theatre, February 14 and 15

Join Vicky Barret for the inaugural meeting of The Empty Nesters’ Club. If your children have left home and the nest is empty, this is the group for you! Vicky will share her story of empty bedrooms, fresher’s flu, boyfriends, long goodbyes, motorway service stations and trips to Ikea; and how she fought back to be the woman she is today - exhausted! Featuring a host of characters you will love, and some you will hate, it is written and directed by John Godber.

Details www.vivacity-peterborough.com

Andy Zaltzman

Key Theatre, February 11

Andy Zaltzman brings his new show Plan Z to Peterborough - to solve all the world’s problems from Trump to Brexit to the future of democracy in an hour.

Details vivacity-peterborough.co.uk

Cafe Society Swing

SouthHolland Centre, February 11

Fans of swinging jazz, blues or gospel are in line for a very special treat when highly acclaimed words-and- music show, Café Society Swing hits the Spalding stage later this month. This feelgood show tells the true story of ‘Cafe Society’, the first racially-de-segregated jazz club in New York.

From 1938 to 1949, Café Society played host to some of the finest talent of the 20th century, including Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughan and Count Basie.

Details from the Box Office on 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Alice in Wonderland

Stamford Corn Exchange, February 14, 2pm

Imagination runs wild and logic is abandoned in this fantastical, larger-than-life musical brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement for the entire family. Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other, and meet a host of outlandish characters - troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire cat and of course, the Mad-as a bat-Hatter!

Details www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Encore Dance Academy

Cresset, February 12

The 2017 dance showcase and the annual awards ceremony will see pupils perform dances from their grade classes, and compete in the 2017 choreographic competition.

Details www.cresset.co.uk

Music Hall Tavern

Stamford Corn Exchange, February 15 at 7.30pm

The UK’s premier comedy family drag variety show is back with a brand new show for 2017.

Whatever your age, join Mrs T and the “girls” from MHT for a night of dazzling costumes, side splitting laughter and a cast of unique characters singing and dancing all night long.

A feel-good night that will not only entertain and amuse you.

Starring the sensational Paul Carroll and the Showcase International Dancers.

Details www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk