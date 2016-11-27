The Sherlocks follow the clues  for gig at The Met Lounge

Following on from their sold out UK Tour in September, up-and-coming Sheffield four-piece The Sherlocks have announced a headline UK and Ireland Tour which will see them play The Met Lounge, Peterborough, on March 1, 2017.

The band, consisting of two sets of brothers, have been steadily building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out their local venue, the Sheffield Leadmill.

With great support from the likes of BBC radio’s Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, this is a young band following in the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.

The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers (The Jam, The Clash, Arctic Monkeys) but this is a band with unquenchable ambition intending to create their own unique sound and already captivating new audiences.

Having secured a much -coveted support slot on the Libertine’s Arena Tour earlier this year, as well as festival slots at Reading, Leeds and Bestival amongst others, the band are embarking on their own headline tour in February and, as well as The Met Lounge , will play venues such as Sheffield’s Foundry and Manchester’s Albert Hall.

Buy tickets online (£9.90 inc booking fee) at www.seetickets.com, call in person at The Met Lounge or call on 01733 566100. The gig kicks off at 8pm.