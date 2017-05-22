The rise and fall of The Small Faces

All Or Nothing - The Mod Musical is the electrifying, yet bittersweet, tale of Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott; four charismatic young kids from East London with humour, attitude, passion and above all talent.

They became The Small Faces and were rocketed into the big time, only to discover the path to fantastic success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and ultimately tragedy.

All Or Nothing Photo: PhilWeedon

All Or Nothing celebrates the unique sound of the iconic Mod band and is packed full of all the timeless hits, including the brilliant Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Comes the Nice, Itchycoo Park and of course All or Nothing.

In 1964, a new phenomenon exploded on to the dingy British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool. It was Mod. Mods stuck two fingers up at the class-ridden society and its dull redundant culture.

They were working-class free spirits who rode sexy streamlined Italian Vespas or Lambrettas. The Small Faces encapsulated all that is Mod, a unique blend of taste and testosterone, neat, clothes obsessed, and streetwise. But these cult sophisticates shared another passion, their dedication to rhythm and blues.

Stefan Edwards stars as Kenney Jones, Russell Floyd as Don Arden, Josh Maddison as Ian McLagan, Joseph Peters as Jimmy Winston, Samuel Pope as Young Steve Marriott, Chris Simmons as Steve Marriott and Stanton Wright as Ronnie Lane. Writer Carol Harrison said: “Our live band and cast tell the story of the rise and fall of the band, a journey as colourful as their sound, and get to showcase an amazing catalogue of music - hard edged R&B. This is music which influenced a generation of musicians from Paul Weller and The Jam to Oasis, Blur, The Verve and The Arctic Monkeys, not to mention millions of fans.”

See All Or Nothing - The Mod Musical at the Key Theatre, July 3-5