The return of Tuesdays Till Two concert series

For the last six months , St John’s Church in the city centre has been protected by giant scaffolding while work to repair a leaking roof has been going on. This work is now completed and the scaffolding is gone, just in time for a bumper season of six lunchtime concerts for summer in the beautiful mediaeval church.

First up, at 1pm on July 25, is singer Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, whose beautiful soprano voice and varied repertoire is sure to leave the audience hoping her first “Tuesdays Till Two” concert is not her last.

The following week, August 1, sees the return of London-based pianist Christina McMaster (pictured), while the week after that there’ll be an unusual recital, when wife and husband Elizabeth and John Arkell play a programme of duets on the recently rebuilt organ, 100 years old this year.

August 15 sees the return of popular flute, harp and piano trio Deirdre Culloty, Rowena Bass and Bruce Burbidge, who will be tackling Mozart’s flute and harp concerto.

Then on August 22, St John’s welcomes another soprano, Shiona Cormack, before the season ends on August 29 with a concert of cello music from France featuring another performer making her “Tuesdays Till Two” début, Oundle based cellist Helen Downham.

All the concerts take place at 1pm, and generally last around 45 minutes. Admission is free (with a suggested donation of £4 to the retiring collection). A pop-up café, provided by volunteers from The Green Backyard, runs from noon for an hour before each concert, raising much needed funds for the volunteer-run community garden and growing space.

