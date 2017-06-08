The day Jimi Hendrix came to town

Anyone living locally 50 years ago will no doubt remember the events of 29 May 1967 as the moment Spalding was thrust onto the national music stage with the Barbeque ‘67 concert in the Tulip Bulb Auction Hall.

This famous gig featured huge rock acts including Jimi Hendrix, Geno Washington, Pink Floyd, Cream and Spalding’s own Sounds Force 5!

To mark the 50th anniversary of this momentous musical event, cultural history specialists Excavate, alongside local community arts developers Transported, are presenting a special celebration performance - Barbeque ‘67 Revisited - tonight (Thursday) at South Holland Centre, Spalding, at 7.30pm.

Barbeque ’67 Revisited is a funny, playful and energetic hour-long performance by two actors and a musician, full of great music and based on the memories and stories of people who were lucky enough to be at the concert 50 years ago.

It is a show about pirate radio stations and coffee shops, about Jimi Hendrix dangling bed sheets from his Red Lion bedroom window, about the football ground becoming a camp for a hippy invasion; and of the magical moment when 60s’ Flower Power came to Spalding – making it the coolest place on Earth!

This project is supported by Heritage Lottery funding, and Excavate are also seeking to archive memories and photographs from anyone who attended Barbeque ’67.

There is no upfront charge for the show, however audiences will be asked to ‘pay what you like on exit’ instead.

There will be a post-show chat with the performers offering a wonderful opportunity to share memories of the original Barbeque ’67 as well as discussing the evening’s performance.

Tickets can be pre-booked on 01775 764777 or in person at the Box Office.