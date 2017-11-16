The best of blues and folk rock comes to The Key

There are some vintage performers on show in the city this week with appearances by The Blues Band tonight and Steeleye Span on Monday.

Simply the best purveyors of the Blues in the UK today, The Blues Band formed in 1979 to play the music that was their passion - the blues - just for fun and a bit of beer money, and then found themselves with whole new careers on their hands.

They’ve released 20 or so albums - culminating in their current release Few Short Lines.

In the past 35 years the band have played all around the world in venues ranging from intimate clubs through to civic halls and theatres - and you can catch them tonight at The Key Theatre.

Steeleye Span are fast approaching their 50th anniversary, with a work rate to put many younger artists to shame.

The band’s eighth album in twelve years - Dodgy Bastards - saw them return to the folk tales and characters that have always been at the heart of the Steeleye sound.

The new tour introduces a new seven-piece line up with Roger Carey joining on bass and Benji Kirkpatrick adding bouzouki, acoustic guitar and vocals.

The band revisit the record that began their career. Released in 1970, Hark! The Village Wait not only introduced the band to the world but also played a vital part in the history of folk rock, helping kickstart a sound that would come to define British traditional music over the following years.

Featuring a number of songs that have become part of the Steeleye legend, the group have revisited moments on stage and in the studio before, but on these dates, they will play “Hark!” in its entirety for the first time - bringing together the past, present and future.

Saturday sees Peterborough band Phoenix Calling kick off their Our Lost Hearts tour to promote their new album of the same name at The Met Lounge.