The bear is back and taking over Whittlesey town centre

The popular Straw Bear Festival takes over Whittlesey this weekend.

The entertainment begins on Friday evening at the Ivy Leaf Club in Gracious Street with a concert from 8pm until 11.30pm, featuring Sam Kelly, Flossie Malavialle and Russell & Algar.

Tickets cost £10.

Saturday sees a full day of activities beginning in the town from 10.30am with the procession from the Manor Leisure Centre in Station Road to the Library via Market Place.

Among the many activities, storyteller sessions will be held at the Whittlesey Methodist And United Reformed Church in Queen Street at 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Acoustic sessions will be held in the Town Hall in Market Street at 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm for an hour.

The Saturday Night Barn Dance will then be held at the community college with tickets costing £12.

The traditional burning of the bear then takes place on Sunday at the college after a free music and dance session which is being held from noon to 2.30pm.