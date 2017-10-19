The Apprentice candidates reviewed by a former winner – week three

Peterborough’s former Apprentice winner was less than impressed with the latest batch of candidates after watching last night’s episode.

Joseph Valente, from Yaxley, who won The Apprentice in 2015, gives his view on the new crop of business hopefuls as they attempt to sell robots to retailers.

Getting into the spirit: James provided some welcome comic relief (Photo: BBC)

Third week in – and two boys down. Would this week see the end of the girls’ reign? No, it didn’t, and yet another guy was terminated. Pitching a robot to the over-60s that does yoga, gives out recipes and fetches pills is not a good idea. Especially when you’re talking to a business mogul who is over 60 himself, enjoys yachts, and is possibly fitter than most of those sitting at that boardroom table.

The Good

Jade put herself up for PM and was strong in her organisational skills. She was clear and concise in explaining what she wanted from the team, and pushed the girls to another win. It was a landslide in overall profit. I only have two words for James this week: yoga moves! As an audience we all love a little light-heartedness.

Bushra stepped up in pitching this week; showing her confidence and taking the lead when others needed it. She just needs to be aware of the other candidates and not step over them. Although Harrison was dragged into the boardroom this time, I ultimately think he is starting to show his true colours. You can see how grateful he is to have this opportunity, and he’s constantly excited and full of enthusiasm. I look forward to seeing how far he can go. You also have to stand out in this process – and Charles and those glasses are going to go far.

It was the end of the road for Elliot (Photo: BBC)

The Bad

Michaela tried to help ‘reboot’ the boys, but with a poor product and an even worse brand she seemed to lose sight of the task in hand. She should have followed the money.

Elliot clearly wasn’t programmed the right way to become Lord Sugar’s business partner, which is why this week he got to hear those famous words. Elizabeth slipped down in my estimations this week. She seems to throw out a lot of noise, but none of it is of help to her team or the task at hand.

The ugly

Elizabeth says a lot  but its mainly nonsense (Photo: BBC)

Siobhan, Joanna and Sarah-Jayne seemed to short circuit last night with – Sarah Lynn trying to be the voice of reason. Girls – get it together!

Room for improvement

Anisa needs to understand that criticism is also a gift, and can help turn a good candidate into a business partner. Andrew and Ross need to stop floating into the background. They have some great ideas and can clearly hold their own in a sales room or a board room – I just want to see more.