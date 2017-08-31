Ten things to do this week (August 31)

The two-day sports and arts performance mas-up Key Feste dominates the things to do this weekend.

Key Feste

The Embankment, Sept 2 and 3

Two days of performances and participation sports on The Embankment. With over 20 performances, local groups, and activities, covering everything from virtual reality workshops, sports games, comedy acts, and graffiti art (with artist Mik Richardson), there will be something to inspire everyone.

vivacity-petervorough.com

Panto auditions

The Cresset, Sept 3

Young hopefuls are invited to audition for the chance to perform on one of the city’s biggest stages, as Premier Pantomimes bring the magical story of Snow White to The Cresset

Theatre this Christmas.

The annual Cresset pantomime takes place from the 9th to the 30th December and production bosses are looking for some talented youngsters to star alongside a full all-star professional cast at the Peterborough theatre.

Taster day

Tu Danse Studios, Newark Road, September 2

A great opportunity to view the studios, speak to teachers and register for classes. There will also be a sample of some of classes running that you will be welcome to view from 10.15am.

www.tudanse.co.uk

BBC Concert Orchestra Film Music Gala

The Broadway, September 2

The city’s iconic Broadway Theatre celebrates its 80th birthday, and to mark the occasion the BBC Concert Orchestra will perform a spectacular musical salute to Hollywood’s greatest composers. Eighty years to the day since the theatre opened as Peterborough’s first custom-built cinema - the Odeon - with the exotically titled Theodora Goes Wild, the concert will pay tribute to the long heritage of the building which operated as a cinema for over 50 years.

www.peterboroughsings.org.uk

A Night of Dirty Dancing

The Cresset, September 5

No film has captured the hearts of a generation like Dirty Dancing. Relive the passion, the romance and the joy of the classic and celebrate the music of one of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time. Be part of the glorious summer of ‘63 and experience all your favourite songs - She’s Like The Wind, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipe-out, Hungry Eyes.

www.cresset.co.uk

Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show

The Embankment, Sept 2/3

More than 500 vehicles are expected at the largest event of its kind in East Anglia. See classic and vintage cars, motorcycles, scooters, commercial and agricultural vehicles, buses, ex-military and other forms of transport from yesteryear to modern classics.

www.peterborough.gov.uk

The Quo Experience

The Cresset, tonight

Experience the exhilaration of a Quo performance with both Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi on stage.

www.cresset.co.uk

Brodway Theatre launch

Broadway, September 2

Theatre tours, drinks, tastings and pork scratchings samplings! There’s also a new art exhibition. The formal launch presentation will take place at 2:00pm.

The Persuaders

Charters, Sept 3

Summer Sundays presents the 4 piece energetic party band covering a wide range of music and styles from 3pm – free entry.

charters-bar.com

Rhapsody Chorus

Ormiston Academy, Sept 5

Launch of a four-week learn to sing course.

www.rhapsodychorus.org.uk