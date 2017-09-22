TEN family tickets to give away for Peterborough’s Autumn Food & Country Fair

There will be the usual fur, feathers, food and fun - plus an appearance by Paw Patrol favourites, Chase and Marshall, at the Autumn Food & Country Fair in the city next month.

The East of England Arena and Events Centre is hosting the region’s biggest day out on Sunday, October 8 - and we have TEN family tickets to give away.

The Autumn Food & Country Fair is almost 40 years old - mixing family fun, outdoor pursuits and country living all in one fantastic day.

Attractions lined up to delight this year’s visitors include:

A display by the East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Club display team, companion dog show, dog agility, dog and duck display

Exhibitions of rare breed cattle, sheep, pigs and goats

Dozens of trade stands

Archery

Classic car and vintage tractor displays

Little Rovers pint-sized Land Rovers for youngsters to drive around a circuit

Pony rides. Equifest fun pony and horse show.

Birds of Prey Display

Funfair

Food, drink and shopping area

Vintage vehicles

Wisbech Shire Horse Show

The Supreme London Championships Small Livestock Show, billed as the rabbit world’s equivalent of Crufts.

East of England Giant Vegetable Competition.

And if you see yourself as a budding Mary Berry or Paul Hollywood, you may wish to enter the WI Open Baking Competition, and rustle up some prize winning cheese scones, artisan bread, classic Victoria sandwich or edible necklace!

There is a small cost to enter the Open Baking Competition, and details of how to enter, along with schedule are available from the website www.autumnfoodandcountryfair.co.uk/competitions/craft-fair

But hurry, you only have a few days left to sign up, as entry deadline is today, September 22.

East of England Arena and Event Centre commercial manager Ian Strange said: “We’re really excited about this year’s event – which again brings with it something to appeal to visitors of all ages and a few yet to be confirmed surprise attractions!

“With a crowd of around 10,000 last year we are hoping for similar numbers in October. There is very little else in the region where visitors can enjoy a day dedicated to fun, fur, feathers and food!”

There is free parking and gates open at 8am. Discounted advance tickets are on sale now priced adult £8, senior citizen £6, child (aged 5-16) £4, family £20 (2 adults, 2 children).

For details about the show, attractions, and visitor information/ tickets www.autumnfoodandcountryfair.co.uk

To be in with a chance of winning one of the 10 family tickets, answer this question: Which Paw Patrol characters will be appearing at the show? Send you answer by email to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk by noon on Sept 25.