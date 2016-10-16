Talk from celebrity gardener at the Haycock

Wansford Horticultural Society will welcome local gardening celebrity Matthew Wilson to the ballroom of the Haycock Hotel on November 3 for its annual celebrity talk.

Matthew’s stellar career includes the curatorship of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Gardens at Hyde Hall and Harlow Carr, and more recently as Head of Creative Garden Development at all four R.H.S. gardens.

His talk is entitled “A Tale of Two Gardens” and will reflect the dramatic impact of his designs at these sites, including the celebrated Dry Garden at Hyde Hall and the Main Borders, Winter Walk and Streamside at Harlow Carr.

In addition, for the last two years Matthew has entered award winning show gardens at the R.H.S. Chelsea Flower Show, and in May this year he won The Peoples’ Choice Award for his stunning garden, “God’s Own Country – a Garden for Yorkshire” which was inspired by the East Window at York Minster, currently undergoing major restoration and the largest single expanse of medieval stained glass in Britain.

