Swim at Peterborough Lido for FREE this Saturday

To mark the reopening of Peterborough Lido this weekend the venue will be letting people in for FREE!

Peterborough Lido is the place to be during the summer, boasting three outdoor heated swimming pools, of which the main pool is 50m long, a teaching pool and paddling pool.

The Lido opens this Saturday, May 27, and the weather is looking pretty good for its 2017 launch.

As is tradition, the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox, will be one of the first to enter the water, being pushed in to mark the 2017 launch at 10am.

Local families and visitors to the city are invited to enjoy a day of free swimming to celebrate the first day of the Lido’s 81st season of summer fun.

With a strong summer forecasted by the Met Office over 20,000 visitors are expected to enjoy a great season of outdoor swimming and family picnics at the Lido.

Families can enjoy the outdoor café, children’s play area and family picnic lawn as well as the chance to relax and unwind on the expansive terraces, with scenic views overlooking Peterborough Cathedral.

The Lido also offers a range of family-friendly summer events with special music days and fun inflatable sessions giving children the chance to play on the giant water-walking zorbs and boats.

Visitors can drop into the Lido every day from 9am-7pm over the summer. Vivacity also offer free swimming for all children under 5.

Season tickets are now available, due to popular demand with 100 days of swimming available for just £90 or 30 days for just £30, available at the reception.

Families can enjoy an incredible day out for just £16.50 (for a family of four) or £26 including food from the alfresco café.

Entry is just £5.80 for adults or £4.20 for children over the age of 5 years with discounts available for all Vivacity Card holders. Vivacity Cards are free to everyone and are available at the Lido.

For more information call on 01733 864 761 or email lido@vivacity-peterborough.com.