Superstar DJ Sam Divine back at The Solstice

The SolGarden Terrace Sessions brings back the one and only Sam Divine to the Solstice next month

Sam, who is returning to the SolGarden on Saturday, June 3, for another full-on night before jetting off to Ibiza the next day, will be joined by resident DJs Steve Andrews and Alex Vacca for another unforgettable night.

Long associated with the legendary defected records, Sam Divine has come a long way since being a record shop employee having spent the last 7 years being a key component to the white isle’s party scene.

Her travels have seen her tour throughout Europe as well as Brazil, Chile, Japan & Dominic Republic, with festival highlights including we are FSTVL (UK) and Pacha Festival (The Netherlands) as well as securing a three-year residency at Ushuaia, Ibiza.

Without doubt one of the most popular and passionate DJs on the circuit, Sam is guaranteed to get the party rocking.

The Eden Room will feature The Eclectic Ballroom and in Solstice Main Room there is DJ Soape and in Harry’s Bar DJ Kizzy

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for Sam’s appearance. To be in with a chance of winning answer this question. Where will Sam be jetting off to after her Solstice visit? Email your answer to brad.barnes@jpress.co.uk before noon on May 29.