Sugarhill Gang headline Green Meadows Festival this weekend

Legendary hip hop stars The Sugarhill Gang (Rappers Delight) will be joined by the likes of Reverend and the Makers and Stereo MCs at the annual Green Meadows Festival which features a wide range of live acts and DJs across four stages including Radio 1 legend Danny Rampling.

Taking place at Elton Hall, from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday for children there’s animal encounters with Bugtopia The Zoo! and live science experiments as well as inflatables and circus skills.

Hungry festivalgoers can enjoy award winning food and there are also cocktail and real ale bars.

Festival founder Ollie Sharp said: “We are delighted to have secured the best line up in the festival’s history. We are really excited to have The Sugarhill Gang and Melle Mel – it is a chance to see artists who changed the history of music close up.

“The event is going from strength to strength after last years sell out and as we say – kids play in the day – adults at night!”

The festival has been held annually since 2012 and supports Teenage Cancer Trust. Weekend tickets start at £10 for kids and £70 for adults.

For more visit www.greenmeadowsfestival.org.