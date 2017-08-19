Such a (Spam) a lot to love from the Key Youth Theatre

There has been a standout performer, for me, in recent Key Youth Theatre summer prodctions, but not this year... there must have been about 10 of them.

It was a big ask, surely, getting an albeit talented group of youngsters to take on Spamalot - it’s Monty Python for heaven’s sake.

But no, they absolutely nailed it, so hat’s off to director Paul Crosby and his team for such a slick production. The big, funny bits which everyone will remember (mostly from The Holy Grail) were big and funny. Yes, it is a genuinely funny piece of theatre to work with, but it still to be done right. And it was.

I’ve never seen one of the KYT shows get so many laughs - from the opening scene (great work by tower guards Ben Connolly and Dan Bird) to the last - and it was justly rewarded with a standing ovation.

Every scene served up yet another great dollop of Peterborough talent.

Jamie Glasby was a revelation in 2016 as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors and as Spamalot’s Sir Robin was bang on form. His big number You’ll Never Succeed in Showbusiness was tremendous.

His fellow Little Shop star Sam Makepeace-Beach (crazy dentist Orin) was a hoot as Sir Lancelot and His Name is Lancelot was hilarious.

Josh Wilkin and Gavin Meichan had great chemistry as princes in Into The Woods (2015) and showed off their stage presence once more.

Josh’s King Arthur held the whole show together superbly- he acts, sings, dances and shows some nice comedy timing, what more could you ask for? And Gavin made a big impression in the first act in particular as Sir Dennis Galahad.

Another old favourite India Chadwick revelled in the Lady of the Lake role, playing the diva for laughs but still making the most of the chance to show off her amazing voice.

I was also impressed with the all-round performance of Harvey Jones as Arthur’s stooge Patsy and enjoyed the rendition of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life from him,

But it doesn’t stop there. Maisie Ellis and Jessica Ward were amazing in the funniest sketch of the show for me, the French Taunters; Samantha Brown cracked me up as Head of the Knights That Say Ni; Scott Curtis got it just right as Prince Herbert - as did Kiran Double as his father.

I could go on... and I will. The dance troupes were spectacular and faultless, and the lighting, set and the music just all came together perfectly

The best yet, for me, from the KYT.

The only disappointment.... it ends today (Saturday) with performances at the Key Theatre at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets if you are lucky from 01733 207239.